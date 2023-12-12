News & Insights

Renault to sell 5% tranche of Nissan stake - statement

Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

December 12, 2023 — 02:39 am EST

Written by Tassilo Hummel for Reuters ->

PARIS, Dec 12 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault RENA.PA will sell a tranche of around 5% of its stake in Japan's Nissan 7201.T as part of a wider rebalancing of the two companies' long-standing alliance, Renault said in a statement on Tuesday.

The sale will be implemented as part of a share buyback program announced by Nissan, and is to be executed on Wednesday, Renault said.

Renault and Nissan finalised at the end of July the terms of a restructuring of their alliance after months of negotiations, aiming for a downsized, but more pragmatic and agile partnership. Renault Group and Nissan will continue to hold cross-shareholdings of 15%.

