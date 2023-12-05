News & Insights

Renault to invest $379 mln to produce new hybrid engine SUV in Brazil

Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

December 05, 2023 — 01:46 am EST

Written by Piotr Lipinski for Reuters ->

PARIS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Renault's RENA.PA Brazilian unit will invest 350 million euros ($379.12 million) to produce a new hybrid engine C-SUV car for distribution in Latin America, the French carmaker said on Tuesday.

The model will be produced at the Curitiba Veiculos de Passeio factory, at the Ayrton Senna Industrial Complex in Sao Jose dos Pinhais in the state of Parana in Brazil, which is Renault's second-largest market after France.

Renault plans to invest 3 billion euros by 2027 to launch eight new vehicles and boost electric vehicle (EV) sales outside Europe as part of a global re-launch, it said in October.

($1 = 0.9232 euros)

(Reporting by Piotr Lipinski; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((piotr.lipinski@thomsonreuters.com;))

