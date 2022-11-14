Renault to discuss 'important subjects' with alliance members, chairman says

TOKYO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Renault SA RENA.PA Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard said it is going to discuss "important subjects" with alliance members Nissan Motor Co 7201.T and Mitsubishi Motors Corp 7211.T Tuesday and Wednesday.

Speaking at an event in Tokyo on Tuesday, the French automaker's chairman touted the Franco-Japanese alliance.

"I am happy to work regularly with my friends and colleagues from Nissan and Mitsubishi, strengthening, fostering and developing the alliance," he said.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

