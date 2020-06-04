Renault to Combat Coronavirus Crisis on 5B Euro State Backed Loan

RENAULT SA RNLSY recently finalized a credit facility agreement with a banking pool, comprising five banks — BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, HSBC France, Natixis and Société Générale — for a maximum total amount of €5 billion ($5.60 billion) to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

This credit facility, which might be drawn in whole or in parts, will help finance the group’s liquidity requirements to counter the rising uncertainties related to the coronavirus crisis.

Reportedly, the credit facility carries a guarantee from the French state, which owns a 15% stake in Renault, of up to 90% of the total amount borrowed. The credit facility also includes, an initial 12-month maturity, with an option to extend the maturity for an additional three-year period.

The automaker had been reeling under financial crisis even before the coronavirus outbreak. Renault had been crippled by the departure of CEO Carlos Ghosn, who was arrested in 2018 over allegations of financial misconduct. The firm delivered its worst financial performance in a decade in 2019 and the pandemic further has added to the woes. Renault’s factories in France have been shuttered since mid-March, with operations resuming only this month. The financial incentive comes as a breather for the company, which has pledged to slash costs by €2 billion to regain its footing.

Meanwhile, as a member of the world's largest car-making alliance, Renault, along with Nissan NSANY and Mitsubishi Motors, has announced several initiatives as part of a new business model of cooperation focused more on efficiency and competitiveness than on volumes.

The companies will reduce the overall number of models being sold, use shared platforms for production, and focus on their existing geographic and technological strengths. These firms are aimed at cutting costs and boost profitability amid the coronavirus pandemic. Renault plans to cut about 15,000 jobs worldwide, including 4,600 in France, where the company will seek voluntary departures and use retirement schemes.

This April, Renault announced that it will stop selling gas-powered passenger cars in China after exiting from a joint venture (JV) with Dongfeng Motor Group Co. due to dismal sales. The company will, instead, concentrate on light commercial and electric vehicles in China. Per Renault, light commercial and electric vehicles are the two main drivers for clean mobility, and will help it maximize synergies with Nissan.

