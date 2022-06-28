Renault teams up with Atos on data gathering, which Renault hopes will cut costs

PARIS, June 28 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault RENA.PA is teaming up with software company Atos ATOS.PA, the companies said on Tuesday, to collect and analyse data in a "strategic collaboration" which Renault said would result in cost savings.

Renault and Atos said their data partnership would allow manufacturers to collect and structure data from industrial equipment at scale to improve operational excellence and product quality.

"Renault Group is already saving 80 million euros per year and aims to deploy this solution across the remainder of its 35 plants, connecting over 22,000 pieces of equipment, by 2023 to generate savings of 200 million euros ($211.5 million) per year," the company said. ($1 = 0.9455 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Tassilo Hummel)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.