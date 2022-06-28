Renault teams up with Atos on data gathering

Adds detail and background

PARIS, June 28 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault RENA.PA is teaming up with software company Atos ATOS.PA, the companies said on Tuesday, to collect and analyse data in a "strategic collaboration" to help sector players reduce costs.

Renault and Atos said their data partnership would allow manufacturers to collect and structure data from industrial equipment at scale to improve operational excellence and product quality.

"Through our collaboration with Atos, we will go one step further in commercializing our expertise as we support manufacturing sector organizations in the scale-up of their digital transformation. This marks a new step in Renault Group’s digital transformation and innovation capacity," said Jose-Vicente de los Mozos, EVP Group Industry, Renault Group.

Renault added it was already saving 80 million euros per year and aimed to deploy this solution across the remainder of its 35 plants, connecting over 22,000 pieces of equipment, by 2023 to generate savings of 200 million euros ($211.5 million) per year. ($1 = 0.9455 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Tassilo Hummel)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.