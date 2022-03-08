Renault takes wraps off new Austral SUV with 'Alpine' finish

AUBERVILLIERS, France, March 8 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault unwrapped its new Austral SUV on Tuesday, marking its latest effort to compete in the compact car segment while moving upmarket with a top-of-the-range "Alpine" marque finish.

The Alpine badge, with which Renault RENA.PA hopes to boost margins, is about specific accessories, including blue seat topstitching and a new satin shale grey body colour.

Luca de Meo, head of the French car manufacturer, said he wanted to exploit the Alpine brand's sporty image, as he seeks to fuel Renault's profit margin recovery, but not restrict it to a few exclusive models, as has been the case in the past.

Renault hopes to continue increasing the average selling price of its vehicles with the launch of the Austral, which is set to succeed the Kadjar SUV.

The Austral also reflects the carmaker's offensive on the compact and mid-size vehicles segment - the largest in Europe - where it plans to launch seven new models by 2025.

The new car, will be manufactured in Renault's major hub for hybrid vehicles production in Spain, will be marketed from the fourth quarter of this year.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Juliette Portala; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((juliette.portala@tr.com; +48 587 696 607))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.