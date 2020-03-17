Renault Stops Industrial Activity In Spain - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Renault (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L) has decided to stop its industrial activity in Spain for the duration of the state of emergency. A temporary Employment Regulation Plan has been drawn up. This decision has been communicated to the unions, the company noted.

Renault said its decision to stop industrial activity in Spain was based on the advancement of the pandemic and following the declaration of the state of emergency by the Government. The prevention measures ordered by the health authorities have been applied since the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak, Renault stated.

