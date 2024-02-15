News & Insights

US Markets
F

Renault shares soar as investors cheer results

Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

February 15, 2024 — 02:39 am EST

Written by Amanda Cooper for Reuters ->

Adds detail, analyst comment, updated share price reaction

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Shares in Renault RENA.PAjumped on the Tradegate platform early on Thursday after the French carmaker posted full-year 2023 slightly below forecasts but reported margin and revenue gains and a huge dividend increase.

Renault was last up 6.1% on Tradegate from its 37.69 euro closing price on Wednesday.

Late on Wednesday the company said it would propose a dividend of 1.85 euros ($1.98) for 2023, up from 0.25 euros for 2022, joining U.S. automakers Ford F.N and General Motors GM.N in giving more cash to investors.

Renault posted an operating margin of 7.9%, up from 5.5% in 2022. The company said it expected an operating margin of about 7.5% this year and stood by its target of double-digit margins by 2030.

"Investors will be looking out for any more details on Renault’s plan to sell more Nissan shares in 2024, and how they plan to use that cash," Bernstein analysts said.

"We would be keen to understand where management sees demand for the current year ... and what gives them confidence to expect a decent performance."

Meanwhile, rival Stellantis STLAM.MI on Thursday warned of a "turbulent" year ahead after operating profit fell 10% in the second half, hit by strikes affecting operations in North America.

(Reporting by Amanda Cooper Editing by David Goodman)

((amanda.cooper@thomsonreuters.com; +442031978531; Twitter: https://twitter.com/a_coops1;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

F
GM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.