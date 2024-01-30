News & Insights

Renault shares rise after carmaker calls off Ampere IPO

Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

January 30, 2024 — 03:18 am EST

Written by Tassilo Hummel and Dominique Vidalon for Reuters ->

Adds analysts comments, updates shares

PARIS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Renault's shares rose as much as 4.5% at Tuesday's open after the French automaker ditched plans to list its electric vehicle business Ampere, citing sluggish stock market conditions.

Renault RENA.PA said on Tuesday it had enough cash to do without the stockmarket listing and would continue to fund the development of Ampere until it reaches break-even in 2025.

"Cancellation of the Ampere IPO should be positive for current shareholders as it minimises upfront dilution ..and removes a layer of complexity in the investment case," Jefferies analysts said in a note.

Analysts at Berenberg noted that Renault stressed that "record margins and strong cash generation are likely to be released at the company's full-year results on 15 February....This makes capital raised from a potential IPO of Ampere as less necessary,"

Renault's shares were up 1.68% at 0836 GMT.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel and Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((tassilo.hummel@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter handle: @tassilo_hummel;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.