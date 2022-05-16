Renault sells its stake in Russia's Avtovaz, option to buy it back

Contributor
Benoit Van Overstraeten Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GLEB STOLYAROV

Renault said on Monday it would sell its majority stake in carmaker Avtovaz to a Russian science institute, adding the agreement provided a six-year option for the French carmaker to buy back this interest.

May 16 (Reuters) - Renault RENA.PA said on Monday it would sell its majority stake in carmaker Avtovaz AVAZI_p.MM to a Russian science institute, adding the agreement provided a six-year option for the French carmaker to buy back this interest.

"The closing of these transactions is not subject to any conditions, and all required approvals have been obtained", Renault said.

($1 = 0.9612 euros)

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by GV De Clercq)

((benoit.vanoverstraeten@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495339;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters