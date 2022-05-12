Markets

Renault Says Nissan Contributes EUR 49 Mln To Its Q1 Earnings

(RTTNews) - French automaker Groupe Renault (RNT.L) said that Japanese automotive firm Nissan's fourth quarter results will have a positive contribution to Renault's first quarter 2022 net income estimated at 49 million euros.

The company noted that impairment losses on Russian's assets have been accounted for as of March 31, 2022 and taken into account by Nissan for their share in Renault Group in their Japanese GAAP financials published Thursday.

