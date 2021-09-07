Renault says it could team up with Plastic Omnium on hydrogen tanks

MUNICH, Germany, Sept 7 (Reuters) - French automaker Renault RENA.PA has said it could team up with Plastic Omnium PLOF.PA to make hydrogen storage tanks for one of its upcoming vans, as suppliers race to adapt their manufacturing to rapidly changing car models.

Plastic Omnium, which makes fuel tanks for traditionally powered cars, is shifting into supplying electrified vehicles, and also branching into areas such as hydrogen, which can also be used to produce electricity through fuel cells.

Renault's engineering chief Gilles Le Borgne told journalists at the Munich auto show on Monday that Renault would partner with French parts maker Faurecia EPAD.PA for the first hydrogen-powered version of its Master vans and could work with Plastic Omnium thereafter.

Plastic Omnium's new energies director Marc Perraudin told Reuters that the contract, if it materialised, would likely lead it to set up a new factory. It did not say where.

Carmarkers globally are racing to produce more electric cars to meet stringent new rules on emissions and respond to shifting consumer demands, and are also exploring other cleaner ways of powering vehicles.

Faurecia and tyre marker Michelin MICP.PA have created a joint venture to work on hydrogen technology and are also working with Peugeot-maker Stellantis STLA.MI, while Renault has also paired up with U.S. hydrogen specialist Plug Power PLUG.O to develop hydrogen-powered light commercial vehicles.

