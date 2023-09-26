News & Insights

Renault says alliance with Nissan, Mitsubishi becoming more agile

Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

September 26, 2023 — 01:31 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Adds details

PARIS, Sept 26 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault RENA.PA said on Tuesday its alliance with Nissan 7201.T and Mitsubishi 7211.T would evolve by the end of the year towards a more project-driven model to "enable quick and agile decisions and suit regional requirements."

The move is aimed at better adapting to automotive markets that are becoming more regional due to differences in regulations, such as over electrification and connectivity, Renault said.

The alliance's purchasing organisation will evolve into distinct entities focused on a project-by-project approach, it added.

Renault and Nissan finalised at the end of July the terms of a restructured alliance after months of negotiations.

Talks dragged on months longer than expected due in part to Nissan, which was concerned about protecting its intellectual property in future collaborations.

The July agreement freed both companies to focus on the more pressing problem of navigating the fast-changing industry landscape.

For Nissan, that means contending with an increasingly grim outlook for foreign automakers in China, the world's biggest car market, while Renault is focusing on creating a separate electric vehicle business called Ampere.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon;additional reporting by Gilles Guillaume Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Mark Potter)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.