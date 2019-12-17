Renault SA Nov. Worldwide Sales Volume Down 2.1%

(RTTNews) - Renault SA (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L) reported worldwide sales volume of 301,010 for the month of November, compared to 307,531, a year ago. Total LCV sales were 49,479 compared to 54,403, last year. Total PC sales were 251,531 compared to 253,128. Europe total sales were 141,403 compared to 141,717, previous year.

For the year-to-date period, worldwide sales volume were 3,387,926, down 4.9% from 3,562,737, last year. Total LCV sales were 564,009 compared to 564,838, a year ago. Total PC sales were 2,823,917 compared to 2,997,899. Europe total sales were 1,768,675 compared to 1,773,824, last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.