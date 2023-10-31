Renault S.A. - ADR (RNLSY) Price Target Increased by 12.47% to 25.63

The average one-year price target for Renault S.A. - ADR (OTC:RNLSY) has been revised to 25.63 / share. This is an increase of 12.47% from the prior estimate of 22.79 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.40 to a high of 54.52 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 278.04% from the latest reported closing price of 6.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Renault S.A. - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNLSY is 0.02%, a decrease of 38.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.88% to 163K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 149K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 196K shares, representing a decrease of 31.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNLSY by 9.40% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 11K shares.

Financial Management Professionals holds 2K shares.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 31.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNLSY by 618.55% over the last quarter.

First Horizon Advisors holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 35.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNLSY by 26.41% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.