Renault S.A. - ADR (RNLSY) Price Target Decreased by 15.32% to 19.73

The average one-year price target for Renault S.A. - ADR (OTC:RNLSY) has been revised to 19.73 / share. This is an decrease of 15.32% from the prior estimate of 23.30 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.14 to a high of 39.64 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 122.33% from the latest reported closing price of 8.88 / share.

Renault S.A. - ADR Declares $0.05 Dividend

On May 3, 2023 the company declared a regular annual dividend of $0.05 per share. Shareholders of record as of May 16, 2023 received the payment on June 5, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

At the current share price of $8.88 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.61%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Renault S.A. - ADR. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 300.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNLSY is 0.04%, a decrease of 53.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.51% to 196K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 196K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 178K shares, representing an increase of 9.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNLSY by 7.29% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares.

First Horizon Advisors holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Russell Investments Group holds 0K shares.

