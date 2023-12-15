News & Insights

Renault (RNSDF) Price Target Increased by 42.47% to 54.30

December 15, 2023 — 09:06 pm EST

The average one-year price target for Renault (OTC:RNSDF) has been revised to 54.30 / share. This is an increase of 42.47% from the prior estimate of 38.12 dated August 16, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 33.74 to a high of 84.51 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.54% from the latest reported closing price of 40.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 247 funds or institutions reporting positions in Renault. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNSDF is 0.18%, an increase of 2.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.71% to 34,206K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RNSDF / Renault S.A. Shares Held by Institutions

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 8,548K shares. No change in the last quarter.

IGAAX - International Growth and Income Fund holds 3,369K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,371K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNSDF by 2.57% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,553K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,531K shares, representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNSDF by 13.32% over the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Global Growth Fund Class 1 holds 1,689K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,534K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,516K shares, representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNSDF by 2.57% over the last quarter.

