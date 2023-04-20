Renault revenues rise 30% in Q1 on higher sales and prices

Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN HARTMANN

April 20, 2023 — 01:06 am EDT

Written by Gilles Guillaume for Reuters ->

PARIS, April 20 (Reuters) - French car maker Renault RENA.PA said on Thursday revenues had grown by 30% in the first quarter thanks to a rebound in sales and higher prices.

Boosted by the launch of several premium models, including the electric version of Megane, Arkana and Austral, the group posted a 14.1% increase in sales over the period to 535,000 units, after four consecutive years of declines.

Revenues came in at 11.5 billion euros ($12.60 billion), compared with an analyst consensus of 11.08 billion euros provided by the company.

Renault confirmed its targets for 2023, with the group operating margin seen at least at 6% and an automotive operational free cash flow of at least 2 billion euros.

It said its orderbook in Europe stood at 3.3 months of sales at the end of Q1, and would remain above the target of 2 months through 2023.

