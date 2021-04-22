Renault revenue falls in Q1 amid turnaround effort

PARIS, April 22 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault RENA.PA posted on Thursday a fall of 1.1% in first-quarter revenue, despite a boost from rising vehicle prices as the group looks to focus on more profitable models under Chief Executive Luca de Meo.

The group, which also produces the Dacia and Lada brands and has a financing unit, said overall sales slipped to 10 billion euros ($12.03 billion) from a year earlier, the fifth successive quarter of falling revenue.

($1=0.8312 euros)

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Sarah White; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((sarah.white1@thomsonreuters.com; + 33 (0) 1 49 49 56 85;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.