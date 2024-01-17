Renault returns to growth after 4 years of sluggish volumes

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Renault RENA.PA on Wednesday posted a 9% increase in global sales volumes in 2023 to 2,235,345 vehicles, returning to growth after four consecutive years of decline attributable to its strategic repositioning, its exit from the Russian market and supply chain snags.

The group saw its volumes fall by 5.9% in 2022, after setting a sales record of 3.88 million vehicles - cars and vans - in 2018.

The carmaker's flagship Renault brand, which accounts for more than two-thirds of group sales, recorded a 9.4% increase in sales in 2023, while its low-cost brand Dacia achieved 14.7% growth over the same period, the group added.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Diana Mandiá; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

