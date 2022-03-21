Renault resumes production at Moscow plant

Adds comments from Renault Moscow and background

March 21 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault RENA.PA resumed production at its Moscow plant on Monday, a company spokesperson told Reuters.

Renault suspended operations at its car assembly plant in Moscow in late February, saying at the time it was due to a "forced change in existing logistic routes".

"The situation with components supply is unstable and changing, we prefer not to make any predictions," added a spokesperson for Renault Moscow.

Two sources close to the matter told Reuters that the board of Renault studied different options some 10 days ago, but decided for the time being to change nothing and keep its presence intact in Russia, in compliance with international sanctions and with the backing of its main shareholder, the French state.

