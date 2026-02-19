Renault Reports Net Income, Group Share, In FY25 Excl. Nissan Impacts

(RTTNews) - Renault Group (RNT.L, RNSDF.PK, RNSDY.PK, RNO.PA, RNL.DE) reported fiscal 2025 net loss, Group share, of 10.9 billion euros, compared to profit of 752 million euros, prior year. Net loss, Group share, was 40.0 euros per share, for the period. It included Nissan's impacts: 9.3 billion euros non-cash loss resulting from the evolution of the accounting treatment for the investment, and 2.3 billion euros in the contribution of associated companies. Adjusting for the impact of Nissan, net income, Group share, adjusted from Nissan impacts, decreased to 715 million euros from 2.76 billion euros, prior year. The company posted an operating loss of 7.9 billion euros, compared to profit of 2.6 billion euros. Operating margin was 6.3% in 2025, compared to 7.6% in 2024, a decrease of 1.3 percentage points.

Fiscal 2025 group revenue rose 3.0% to 57.9 billion euros. Group revenue was up 4.5% at constant exchange rates. Automotive revenue stood at 51.44 billion euros, up 1.8% compared to 2024. In 2025, Renault Group sold 2,336,807 vehicles worldwide, an increase of 3.2%.

For fiscal 2026, the company targets: Group operating margin around 5.5% of Group revenue; and automotive free cash flow around 1.0 billion euros. Group operating margin is projected between 5% and 7% of Group revenue over the medium term.

The proposed dividend for fiscal 2025 is 2.20 euros per share.

At last close, Renault shares were trading at 33.19 euros, up 1.75%.

