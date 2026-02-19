Markets

Renault Reports Net Income, Group Share, In FY25 Excl. Nissan Impacts

February 19, 2026 — 01:33 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Renault Group (RNT.L, RNSDF.PK, RNSDY.PK, RNO.PA, RNL.DE) reported fiscal 2025 net loss, Group share, of 10.9 billion euros, compared to profit of 752 million euros, prior year. Net loss, Group share, was 40.0 euros per share, for the period. It included Nissan's impacts: 9.3 billion euros non-cash loss resulting from the evolution of the accounting treatment for the investment, and 2.3 billion euros in the contribution of associated companies. Adjusting for the impact of Nissan, net income, Group share, adjusted from Nissan impacts, decreased to 715 million euros from 2.76 billion euros, prior year. The company posted an operating loss of 7.9 billion euros, compared to profit of 2.6 billion euros. Operating margin was 6.3% in 2025, compared to 7.6% in 2024, a decrease of 1.3 percentage points.

Fiscal 2025 group revenue rose 3.0% to 57.9 billion euros. Group revenue was up 4.5% at constant exchange rates. Automotive revenue stood at 51.44 billion euros, up 1.8% compared to 2024. In 2025, Renault Group sold 2,336,807 vehicles worldwide, an increase of 3.2%.

For fiscal 2026, the company targets: Group operating margin around 5.5% of Group revenue; and automotive free cash flow around 1.0 billion euros. Group operating margin is projected between 5% and 7% of Group revenue over the medium term.

The proposed dividend for fiscal 2025 is 2.20 euros per share.

At last close, Renault shares were trading at 33.19 euros, up 1.75%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.