Renault receives partnership proposals for combustion engines unit -sources

By bringing in partners on the combustion engine side Renault aims to free up funds to invest in electric vehicles, a technology in which it was a pioneer with Nissan 7201.T and Mitsubishi 7211.T, but in which it is now eclipsed by pure players such as Tesla TSLA.O.

Renault intends to retain majority ownership of its electric division, which will employ about 10,000 people and which could be bourse-listed via an IPO in the second half of 2023.

However, it will only remain a reference shareholder, not a controlling shareholder, of the combustion engine unit, which will have similar staff levels, said two other sources familiar with the plans.

One of the sources said Renault may hang on to a 40% stake.

Renault declined to comment.

The carmaker at a capital market day this autumn will set out its plans for its electric arm based in France and the combustion unit headquartered abroad.

That entity will include factories producing engines and gear boxes for gasoline and hybrid cars in Spain, Portugal, Turkey, Romania and Latin America.

Among potential partners for its combustion engine business, CEO Luca de Meo in April mentioned Nissan, other automotive groups and long-term investors.

De Meo is set to travel to Japan next month to discuss potential Japanese participation in its electric and combustion engine projects.

Renault is undergoing a major restructuring aimed at restoring its finances and recently signed partnerships beyond its historical alliances with Nissan, Mitsubishi and Mercedes MBGn.DE, such as with China's Geely Automobile Holdings 0175.HK.

This month it sold 34% of its South Korean unit to Geely, which owns Volvo Cars and is a shareholder in Mercedes.

With Geely, Renault plans to develop hybrid vehicles which will be assembled in its plant in Busan, South Korea.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; writing by GV De Clercq; editing by Jason Neely)

