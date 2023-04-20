Markets

Renault Q1 Revenue Up 29.9%; Confirms 2023 Outlook - Quick Facts

April 20, 2023 — 01:18 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Renault Group (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L), French automobile major, reported that its group revenue for the first quarter of 2023 was 11.5 billion euros, up 29.9% from the prior year. At constant scope and exchange rates, Group revenue was up 33.5%.

Automotive revenue for the quarter was 10.5 billion euros, up 29.7% from the previous year, reflecting increase in production.

Renault Group worldwide sales amounted to 535,000 vehicles in the first quarter, up 14.1% from the prior year. In Europe, Group sales were up 27.3% in a market up 16.2%.

Renault Group confirmed its 2023 financial outlook with a group operating margin superior or equal to 6%; an automotive operational free cash flow superior or equal to 2 billion euros.

