Renault Q1 Revenue Edges Down, Despite Volume Growth; Reaffirms FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - French automajor Renault Group (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L) reported Thursday a slight drop in revenues in its first quarter, despite increased sales volume. The company also reaffirmed its outlook for fiscal 2025.

In the quarter, Group revenues were 11.675 billion euros, down 0.3 percent from 11.707 billion euros last year. However, revenues grew 0.6 percent at constant exchange rates.

Automotive revenue of 10.128 billion euros dropped 3 percent on a reported basis and 2.2 percent at constant currency rates, from last year.

However, sales financing revenues climbed 22.3 percent. Renault Group recorded sales of 564,980 units in the quarter, up 2.9 percent from last year. In Europe, Group sales grew 2.8 percent to 402,413 units, in a market down 2.0 percent.

Renault brand worldwide recorded 389,016 sales, up 6.5 percent from the prior year.

In Europe, Renault passenger cars sales were up 17.7 percent .

International market sales climbed 11.6 percent supported by very strong growth in Latin America, Morocco and South Korea thanks to the International game plan.

For fiscal 2025, the company continues to expect Group operating margin in line or above 7 percent.

In 2025, Renault Group will launch 7 vehicles and 2 facelifts. In addition, Renault brand will introduce Grand Koleos and Kardian in new geographies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.