Renault posts record H1 operating margin helped by high-priced new cars

Credit: REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

July 27, 2023 — 01:38 am EDT

Written by Victor Goury-Laffont and Gilles Guillaume for Reuters ->

July 27(Reuters) - French car maker Renault RENA.PA on Thursday posted an operating margin of 7.6% for the first half year, it's highest ever and already close to its 2025 target, helped by higher prices for its new cars and cost reductions.

The company, whose brands include Alpine sports-cars and Dacia, also returned to a net profit in the six months through June, recording a net income of 2.12 billion euros ($2.35 billion) after posting a 1.68 billion loss in the first half of 2022. The loss was a result of the closure of its Russian operations in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"These results are the outcome of our continuous efforts to reduce costs over the last three years and of our strategy focused on value combined with the first benefits of an unprecedented product offensive," said Chief Executive Luca de Meo in a statement. "Our fundamentals have never been as sound and robust."

The previous margin record was set in the second-half of 2017, when it stood at 7%. Renault aims to reach an 8% margin by 2025 and 10% by 2030.

($1 = 0.9008 euros)

