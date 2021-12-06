Renault plans fewer job cuts in France than initially planned - media

PARIS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault RENA.PA has concluded its talks with labour unions, business daily Les Echos reported on Monday, saying that the company now plans for 1,700 new job cuts over the next three years.

Renault said in September would cut up to 2,000 engineering and support jobs in France as it shifts into electric cars and hires in different positions.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

