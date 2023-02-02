Renault, Nissan to present redesign of their alliance on Feb. 6 in London

February 02, 2023 — 12:01 pm EST

Written by Gilles Guillaume and Charlotte Van Campenhout for Reuters

PARIS, Feb 2 (Reuters) - France's Renault RENA.PA and its Japanese partner Nissan 7201.T will formally unveil the agreement to reshape their alliance on Feb. 6 in London, the two car makers said in a joint statement on Thursday.

The announcement, with junior alliance partner Mitsubishi Motors, confirmed a Jan. 26 Reuters exclusive about the deal, which will retool the two-decade-old alliance to put the two car makers on an equal footing and which will see Nissan invest in Renault's new electric vehicle business.

"At this conference, the members of the alliance will present the agreements that will define the new bases for their partnership - presuming prior approval of their respective boards," the three companies said.

The conference, which will be broadcast live, will start at 0830 GMT.

