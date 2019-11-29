Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi to appoint General Secretary for alliance

PARIS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi said on Friday that in coming days it planned to appoint a General Secretary for the alliance in a bid to boost operational efficiency.

"This Alliance executive will be key for coordinating and facilitating several major Alliance projects that are to be launched to accelerate business efficiencies for the respective companies," the group said in a statement.

The General Secretary will report to the Alliance Operating Board and CEOs.

(Reporting by GV De Clercq; editing by David Evans)

