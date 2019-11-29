Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance To Appoint General Secretary - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - At the monthly operating Board meeting, Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance has decided to appoint a General Secretary to be named in the coming days. The General Secretary will report to the Alliance Operating Board and CEOs.

The Board members of the Alliance have agreed on programs to significantly enhance the operational efficiency of the Alliance, including action plans to maximize the contribution of the Alliance to support each company's strategic plan and operating profit. The Alliance will announce details in the following weeks.

