Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance say to deepen cooperations in EV production

Renault SA, Nissan Motor Co and Mitsubishi Motors on Thursday said they plan to deepen cooperation in electric vehicle production as their two decade-old alliance positions itself to compete as auto markets switch to EVs.

They will increase the number of common platforms for EVs to five from four, and by 2030 plan to have a combined EV line up of 35 vehicles, they said in a press release.

The carmakers also said that by 2026 four fifths of all models made by their alliance will share common platforms compared with 60% now.

