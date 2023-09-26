News & Insights

Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi alliance evolving towards more agile organisation

Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

September 26, 2023 — 12:44 pm EDT

Written by Dominique Vidalon for Reuters ->

PARIS, Sept 26 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault RENA.PA said on Tuesday that by the end of 2023, the organisation of its alliance with partners Nissan 7201.T and Mitsubishi 7211.T will move from a standardized global model towards a project-driven cooperation to "enable quick and agile decisions and suit regional requirements."

The alliance's purchasing organization will notably evolve into distinct organizations focused on a project-by-project approach, added Renault.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.