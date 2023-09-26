Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi alliance evolving towards more agile organisation

PARIS, Sept 26 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault RENA.PA said on Tuesday that by the end of 2023, the organisation of its alliance with partners Nissan 7201.T and Mitsubishi 7211.T will move from a standardized global model towards a project-driven cooperation to "enable quick and agile decisions and suit regional requirements."

The alliance's purchasing organization will notably evolve into distinct organizations focused on a project-by-project approach, added Renault.

