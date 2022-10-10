Renault, Nissan messy breakup is least-bad option

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - To move forward, Renault needs a quick backwards step. Chief Executive Luca de Meo requires partner Nissan Motor’s approval and money to proceed with a complex breakup. The price, a reduction in Renault’s grip on Nissan, is worth paying.

The most logical step forward would be a full merger of the two carmakers, who together with Mitsubishi Motors want to share common platforms for 80% of their models by 2026. But the scandal surrounding ex-Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn, and the French government’s grip on Renault, makes such a deal unlikely. Another headache is the alliance’s lopsided governance, which sees Renault hold a 43% stake in Nissan but the Japanese group prohibited by French law from exercising voting rights associated with its 15% stake in Renault.

Instead, de Meo wants to carve up Renault into battery and internal combustion units, and bring in other parties to fund both bits, like China’s Geely. That will need Nissan’s backing, and the Japanese group might also invest in the electric division. The quid pro quo may be for Renault to give up some of its 43% share in Nissan.

For Nissan, it’s a good time to push for change. The group run by Makoto Uchida grew sales 7.1% in the year ending March 2022, the first time it had increased the top line since the ousting of Ghosn in 2018. It has 1.3 trillion yen ($8.9 billion) in cash, which could be used to buy back shares. Forging a closer relationship with Renault’s mooted EV unit would spread the costs of developing new technology.

Giving up some control of Nissan looks harder for Renault. If its share in Nissan fell back to 15%, the Japanese group would recover its voting rights in Renault, as it would no longer be deemed to be under the French group’s control. The French government, which has a 15% share in Renault, would have less grip.

Still, there’s logic in a deal. Analysts at RBC reckon the French group’s own operations would justify a market capitalisation of 10.5 billion euros. That implies the current value of just over 9 billion euros assigns little worth to the Nissan stake. Trimming the stake to a 15% holding would generate nearly 4 billion euros, before tax, around 40% of Renault’s current market capitalisation.

More to the point, Renault needs a deal. Carmakers globally are consolidating to cope with the transition to electric vehicles, as seen in the merger of Peugeot and Fiat Chrysler to form Stellantis. Renault’s plan to split its business is a logical second-best option. Keeping Nissan on side looks like a necessary compromise.

Renault and Nissan Motor said on Oct. 10 they are in “trustful discussions” over the governance of their automotive alliance, and whether Nissan would invest in Renault’s new electric vehicle business.

Nissan is pressing Renault to cut its 43% stake in the Japanese group to as little as 15%, Reuters reported on Oct. 8. That could be in exchange for Nissan agreeing to invest in the new electric vehicle entity, Reuters said.

Renault shares were up around 3.44% at 31.7 euros on Oct. 10 as of 0840 GMT, having been up over 5% earlier in the morning. Nissan shares were not trading on Monday owing to a public holiday.

