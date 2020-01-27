Renault, Nissan chief engineers to meet, revive R&D projects: sources

Renault's engineering boss will meet his counterpart at Nissan in Japan this week, two sources close to Renault said, as the carmakers seek to revive projects crucial to an alliance left reeling by the Carlos Ghosn affair.
