Oil

Renault-Nissan announce plan to deepen cooperation to ensure group's survival

Contributor
Naomi Tajitsu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN HARTMANN

Renault SA, Nissan Motor Co and Mitsubishi Motors Corp on Wednesday announced details of a new strategy plan pledging to deepen cooperation in developing and producing cars to survive as an automaking group.

TOKYO, May 27 (Reuters) - Renault SA RENA.PA, Nissan Motor Co 7201.T and Mitsubishi Motors Corp 7211.T on Wednesday announced details of a new strategy plan pledging to deepen cooperation in developing and producing cars to survive as an automaking group.

The three carmakers are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic which engulfed them just as they were trying to rework their partnership after the arrest in 2018 and subsequent ousting of its chairman and chief architect, Carlos Ghosn.

The reworked alliance will focus on more systematic divisions of labour, with one partner leading for a particular type of vehicle and geography while the others follow.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; editing by Jason Neely)

((naomi.tajitsu@thomsonreuters.com; +81364411078; Reuters Messaging: naomi.tajitsu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Economic Impact of COVID-19 on U.S. Agriculture

    AgAmerica CEO Brian Philpot, CEO of AgAmerica joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the economic impact of COVID-19 on U.S. agriculture.

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore Oil

    Explore

    Most Popular