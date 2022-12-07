Renault-Nissan alliance talk certain to spill into new year, sources say -Bloomberg

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

December 07, 2022 — 06:57 pm EST

Written by Satoshi Sugiyama for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The talks between Renault SA RENA.PA and Nissan Motor Co 7201.T over alliance restructuring are certain to spill into next year, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The automakers are looking to make announcements toward the end of January, Bloomberg reported.

