Renault-Nissan alliance is strong but shares sense of urgency -Senard

YOKOHAMA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The alliance between France's Renault SA and Japan's Nissan Motor Co remains strong, but its members share a sense of urgency, the alliance's chairman, Jean-Dominique Senard, said on Thursday. Senard made the comment at a news briefing that followed a meeting between the two automakers and their junior partner, Mitsubishi Motors Corp , in Japan. The companies are trying to improve cooperation as they fight to recover from profit routs in the aftermath of the Carlos Ghosn scandal. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; editing by David Dolan and Jason Neely) ((david.dolan@tr.com; +81 3 6441 1526; Reuters Messaging: david.dolan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: RENAULT NISSAN/ (URGENT)

