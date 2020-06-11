Renault nationalisation, state cash injection not on the table -chairman

Contributors
Gilles Guillaume Reuters
Sarah White Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

A further investment by the French government in Renault's capital would not be the most pertinent or useful use of state resources, the carmaker's chairman said on Thursday, adding that nationalisation of the firm was not being contemplated.

PARIS, June 11 (Reuters) - A further investment by the French government in Renault's RENA.PA capital would not be the most pertinent or useful use of state resources, the carmaker's chairman said on Thursday, adding that nationalisation of the firm was not being contemplated.

"I've said that it isn't on the table," Jean-Dominique Senard told a hearing in the lower house of the French parliament. "I have nothing against the state, I'm just saying that it's not useful to spend taxpayer money to invest it in a company which needs to find its own resources."

Renault is 15% owned by the French government. It tapped state aid to help cope with the coronavirus pandemic via a 5 billion euro ($5.69 billion) state-guaranteed loan.

($1 = 0.8787 euros)

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Sarah White; editing by Jason Neely)

((sarah.white1@thomsonreuters.com; + 33 (0) 1 49 49 56 85;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More