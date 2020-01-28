Renault Names Luca De Meo CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Groupe Renault (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L) announced its Board has decided to appoint Luca de Meo as Chief Executive Officer of Renault S.A., and Chairman of Renault s.a.s., effective July 1, 2020. The Board also plans to appoint Clotilde Delbos as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Renault S.A., effective July 1, 2020.

Luca de Meo has more than 20 years of experience in the automotive sector. He was Chairman of the Executive Committee of SEAT from November 1, 2015 until January 2020 and member of the Supervisory Boards Ducati and Lamborghini, and Chairman of the Board of the Volkswagen Group in Italy.

