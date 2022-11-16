Renault may sell 28% stake in Nissan to match holdings - Nikkei

Credit: REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

November 16, 2022 — 05:46 pm EST

Written by Archishma Iyer for Reuters ->

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Renault SA RENA.PA may transfer a 28% stake it owns in Nissan Motor 7201.T to match the Japanese carmaker's holdings in itself, the Nikkei Asian Review reported on Thursday.

Renault, which currently owns 43% of Nissan, will be left with a 15% stake, equivalent to what Nissan owns in the French automaker, the Nikkei said.

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.