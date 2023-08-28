News & Insights

Renault looking at spring 2024 IPO for Ampere, CEO says

Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN HARTMANN

August 28, 2023 — 04:10 am EDT

Written by Kate Entringer for Reuters ->

PARIS, Aug 28 (Reuters) - French car maker Renault RENA.PA is looking to list its Ampere electric vehicle business on the stock market in the spring of 2024, CEO Luca de Meo said on Monday.

De Meo told BFM TV that Renault was targeting Nov 1 of this year for the unit to be separated from the rest of the company as a preparatory step in the run-up to the initial public offering.

"So we separate and then we see if we have the right conditions to enter the market," he said, adding spring 2024 would be the likely window for a listing.

(Reporting by Kate Entringer, writing by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Jason Neely)

((silvia.aloisi@thomsonreuters.com; +393487607044; Reuters Messaging: silvia.aloisi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.