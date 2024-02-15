Renault jumps nearly 7% after upping dividend

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Shares in Renault RENA.PAjumped on the Tradegate platform in early trade on Thursday after the French carmaker posted slightly lower than expected full-year 2023 net profit, but posted margin and revenue gains and offered a huge increase in its dividend.

Renault stock was last up nearly 7% on Tradegate compared with its previous official close at 37.69 euros on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Lucy Raitano)

