News & Insights

Renault jumps nearly 7% after upping dividend

Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

February 15, 2024 — 02:19 am EST

Written by Amanda Cooper for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Shares in Renault RENA.PAjumped on the Tradegate platform in early trade on Thursday after the French carmaker posted slightly lower than expected full-year 2023 net profit, but posted margin and revenue gains and offered a huge increase in its dividend.

Renault stock was last up nearly 7% on Tradegate compared with its previous official close at 37.69 euros on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Lucy Raitano)

((amanda.cooper@thomsonreuters.com; +442031978531; Twitter: https://twitter.com/a_coops1;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.