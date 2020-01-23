Renault Is Downgraded to Sell. Citi Says Car Maker Is Running Out of Cash.

The bank set a price target of €30 on Renault shares, 23% below the closing price on Wednesday. Shares fell 5.1% on Thursday.

The bank set a price target of €30 on Renault shares, 23% below the closing price on Wednesday. Shares fell 5.1% on Thursday.

Renault shares tumbled on Thursday as Citigroup downgraded the French car maker’s stock in a research note titled “Running out of cash, Nissan stake sale may be only option.”

The stock (ticker: FR:RNO) dropped 5.1% to €36.99 ($40.87)—around its lowest level since the end of 2012. The shares have fallen 12% already in 2020 and have plummeted 58% in the past two years.

Citi analyst Angus Tweedie downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell—with a target price of €30, implying a potential loss of 23% from Wednesday’s closing level. Selling part of Renault’s 43.4% stake in Nissan Motor (NSANY) may be the only option for the company, he said.

The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

“We believe the market is yet to realize the enormity of the challenges facing Renault, despite share trading at the lowest level since 2012,” he said. “Our current expectations is that Renault and its financing business will require an equity injection within the following 12 months.”

Weak demand for cars in Europe, rising costs of meeting emissions regulations and the continuing scandal involving former chief executive Carlos Ghosn have made the last couple of years tough for Renault. A potential merger with Fiat Chrysler collapsed in June, shortly before Renault reported a sharp drop in first-half profit. The company reduced its forecast for revenue in July, and a profit warning followed in October.

This month, the stock fell further on reports Nissan executives were considering a split from its alliance with Renault.

The French automaker is also hunting a new CEO. Thierry Bollore, who succeeded Ghosn, was ousted in October last year.

Tweedie said any incoming CEO would need to implement a restructuring program at a cost of €1 billion to €4 billion and that Renault would need an equity injection as it is likely to “burn cash in 2020.”

“With the volume and FX environment unlikely to prove helpful in the coming year, gross margins reversing and the broader alliance partners floundering we believe earnings and cash flow pressures are likely to build,” he said.

Citi said Renault’s problems stemmed from its business model, which made it vulnerable to volatility in auto-sale volumes. Rising costs related to emissions and issues with the alliance have added to the challenge, according to the bank.

“To resolve these problems we believe any incoming CEO will need to restructure the core of the Renault business away from contract manufacturing while leveraging R&D efficiencies within the alliance,” Tweedie said.

Write to Callum Keown at Callum.Keown@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.