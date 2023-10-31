News & Insights

Renault had 'friendly' discussions with Chinese investment bank - spokesperson

October 31, 2023 — 06:28 am EDT

Written by Gilles Guillaume for Reuters ->

PARIS, Oct 31 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault RENA.PA had "friendly" discussions with Chinese investment bank CICC about potential cooperation, but nothing has been signed or decided so far, a company spokesperson said, confirming media reports.

"A meeting took place between CICC and Renault Group for friendly discussions about China's market," a spokeswoman told Reuters.

Chinese media outlet Cailianshe reported on Friday that Renault and CICC had reached a preliminary intention agreement to jointly invest to establish an investment fund to focus on the NEV industry chain, citing people familiar with the matter.

Cailianshe added that Renault CEO Luca de Meo was in China for a week long visit.

CICC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

