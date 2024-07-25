Renault H1 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Renault SA (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L), a French auto major, on Thursday posted lower profit for the half year, reflecting capital loss on the disposal of Nissan shares, but revenue edged up by 0.4 percent from last year.

Net income, Group share, for the period was 1.293 billion euros, lower than last year's 2.09 billion euros. Net income totaled 1.38 billion euros, including 440 million euros of capital loss on the disposal of Nissan shares. This compares to last year's net income of 2.12 billion euros.

After considering other operating income and expenses, the Group said, its operating income stood at 1.90 billion euros, compared to 2.09 billion euros last year.

Group revenue for the first half was up 0.4 percent to 27 billion euros. At constant exchange rates, revenue grew by 3.7 percent. Meanwhile, Automotive revenue for the period was down by 1.9 percent to 24.4 billion euros, while it was up 1.2 percent at constant exchange rates.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.