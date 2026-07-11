Markets

Renault Group Wins High Court Ruling In London Diesel Emissions Case

July 11, 2026 — 02:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Renault Group has announced that the High Court of Justice has handed down its liability judgment in the long-running London diesel emissions litigation.

In a detailed ruling, which concluded years of proceedings involving thousands of pages of submissions, numerous expert reports and witness statements, and a months-long trial, the High Court rejected all claims brought against Renault.

The company stated that the decision is consistent with its position that Renault vehicles have always been designed, engineered, and manufactured in compliance with all applicable regulatory requirements.

Renault Group also confirmed it will now seek recovery of its legal costs from the large institutional insurers and hedge funds that financed the claims in pursuit of financial gain.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.