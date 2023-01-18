Renault group sales fall 5.9% in 2022, Europe order book at record levels

Adds more background

PARIS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Sales at French carmaker Renault RENA.PA fell by 5.9% in 2022 to 2,051,174 vehicles, the fourth consecutive annual decline due to capacity constraints and supply chain snags, the company said on Wednesday.

The group, which is in the middle of a turnaround, said its order book in Europe was at a record level of 3.5 months of sales.

A day after publishing a 9.4% decline in 2022 sales for its flagship brand Renault, it said that had been partly offset by the performance of its low cost brand Dacia, which posted a 6.8% increase in sales.

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten, Charlotte Van Campenhout)

((silvia.aloisi@thomsonreuters.com; +393487607044; Reuters Messaging: silvia.aloisi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.