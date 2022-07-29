Renault Group Posts Loss In H1 After Discontinued Ops.

(RTTNews) - French automaker Groupe Renault (RNT.L) Friday reported a net loss, Group share, of 1.36 billion euros for the half year, compared to last year's profit of 354 million euros. Loss per share for the current period was 4.98 euros.

The Group posted a net loss of 1.66 billion euros for the first half, including 2.3 billion euros in loss from discontinued operations, due to the non-cash adjustment related to the disposal of the Russian industrial activities. This compares to last year's net profit of 368 million euros.

However, net income from continuing operations for the Group rose to 657 million euros from 199 million euros.

Group revenue for the first half rose by 0.3 percent to 21.1 billion, but global sales slid by 11.9 percent during the period. At constant exchange rates, revenue grew by 1.1 percent.

