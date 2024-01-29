News & Insights

Renault group cancels Ampere’s IPO and confirms EV and software strategy

Credit: REUTERS/SAHIBA CHAWDHARY

January 29, 2024 — 12:21 pm EST

Written by Gilles Guillaume and Charlotte Van Campenhout for Reuters ->

Adds CEO comment in paragraph 3

PARIS, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Renault on Monday said it had decided to cancel the IPO of its electric vehicle unit Ampere as stock market conditions are not optimal for the listing to be in the best interests of the group, its shareholders and Ampere.

It added in the statement that the team at Ampere is fully committed to executing its strategy and building its track-record and that the Renault Group will continue to fund the development of Ampere until it reaches break-even in 2025.

"Today, we took a pragmatic decision. We are all focused on executing our strategy and building our track record to create value for all our stakeholders," said Luca de Meo, CEO of both the Renault Group and Ampere.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume, Charlotte Van Campenhout; editing by David Evans and Sharon Singleton)

((Charlotte.VanCampenhout@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.